ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $625.00Mil. The top holdings were VWO(5.51%), MSFT(4.61%), and IWM(4.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO bought 222,406 shares of BATS:JMST for a total holding of 404,871. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.48.

On 10/11/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.255 per share and a market cap of $2.87Bil. The stock has returned -1.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 159,543 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.01.

On 10/11/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $51.95 per share and a market cap of $14.19Bil. The stock has returned -11.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO reduced their investment in BATS:VFMF by 92,059 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.33.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF traded for a price of $92.19 per share and a market cap of $129.65Mil. The stock has returned -7.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.94.

The guru established a new position worth 181,403 shares in ARCA:AVES, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.48 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF traded for a price of $37.828 per share and a market cap of $133.13Mil. The stock has returned -23.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.02.

The guru established a new position worth 111,831 shares in ARCA:AVDV, giving the stock a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.99 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $48.2791 per share and a market cap of $1.62Bil. The stock has returned -22.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.82.

