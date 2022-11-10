DAVENPORT & Co LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Davenport & Co LLC is an investment services firm based out of Richmond Virginia. The firm was originally established in 1861 by Isaac Davenport, Jr. and Charles E. Wortham as an insurance agency. The company would grow and extend its business to railroads, banks, and insurance companies by 1863. Both of the original founders would be deceased by 1896 and they would be replaced by Virginius Newton and Coleman Wortham, Sr. Davenport & Co continued to grow since then with the president Coleman Wortham, Sr. buying a seat on the NYSE in 1921 and the company selling off its insurance business to Marsh & McLennan in 1924. The company would be merge with Branch and Co. in 1975 and begin expansions in the 1980s, opening up new offices in Virginia Beach, Charlottesville, Williamburg, Newport, and Farmville. Davenport & Co would move into its current headquarters in the One James Center in 1992 and continue to add office locations with new openings in Fredericksburg, Franklin, Roanoke, Lynchburg, White Stone, Norfolk, and Raleigh throughout the 1990s. The company would then launch new programs and strategies such as the FundAdvisor Program and Value & Income Portfolio in the 2000s, reaching $3 billion in managed assets by 2007. Davenport & Co currently has 410 employees with 262 investment professionals. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up approximately a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, health care, consumer staples, and information technology sectors, among others, in order of decreasing allocation. Davenport & Co currently holds over $8.6 billion in total assets under management spread across 13,750 accounts, the majority 13,300 of which are discretionary. The company mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up over half of its client base, and also provides its services to a variety of other clientele. Davenport & Co’s mutual fund offerings currently includes its Core, Value & Income, Equity Opportunities, and Small Cap Focus funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 992 stocks valued at a total of $11.50Bil. The top holdings were MKL(3.12%), BAM(2.88%), and JNJ(2.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NEM by 866,831 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.86.

On 10/11/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $42.51 per share and a market cap of $33.87Bil. The stock has returned -17.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CZR by 1,074,495 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.4.

On 10/11/2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $35.38 per share and a market cap of $7.64Bil. The stock has returned -68.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caesars Entertainment Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 442,932 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.85.

On 10/11/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $82.715 per share and a market cap of $109.88Bil. The stock has returned -30.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought 346,827 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 362,398. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.09.

On 10/11/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.685 per share and a market cap of $23.49Bil. The stock has returned -27.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought 301,511 shares of NYSE:EOG for a total holding of 325,231. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.36.

On 10/11/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $124.63 per share and a market cap of $73.13Bil. The stock has returned 41.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.