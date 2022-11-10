PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were BIL(14.27%), IVV(7.93%), and IJR(6.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 38,398-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 7.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $265.8681 per share and a market cap of $146.41Bil. The stock has returned -25.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a price-book ratio of 6.35.

During the quarter, PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC bought 59,069 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 173,761. The trade had a 4.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.485 per share and a market cap of $25.25Bil. The stock has returned 0.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 135,273-share investment in NAS:PDBC. Previously, the stock had a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.16 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $17.3344 per share and a market cap of $7.75Bil. The stock has returned 20.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 136,021-share investment in ARCA:SGOL. Previously, the stock had a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.54 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $16.082 per share and a market cap of $2.25Bil. The stock has returned -4.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC bought 39,044 shares of ARCA:SPD for a total holding of 252,677. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.19.

On 10/11/2022, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF traded for a price of $25.105 per share and a market cap of $411.72Mil. The stock has returned -17.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.72.

