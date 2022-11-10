TELEMUS CAPITAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Two Towne Square Southfield, MI 48076

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 312 stocks valued at a total of $970.00Mil. The top holdings were IWB(3.79%), AAPL(3.63%), and IJR(3.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TELEMUS CAPITAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TELEMUS CAPITAL, LLC bought 118,021 shares of ARCA:SGOV for a total holding of 206,892. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.81.

On 10/11/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.165 per share and a market cap of $5.15Bil. The stock has returned 0.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TELEMUS CAPITAL, LLC bought 83,727 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 385,854. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $90.31 per share and a market cap of $60.84Bil. The stock has returned -17.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.73.

TELEMUS CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 20,306 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/11/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $361.53 per share and a market cap of $330.76Bil. The stock has returned -15.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-book ratio of 3.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, TELEMUS CAPITAL, LLC bought 30,388 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 186,421. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.33.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $199.6227 per share and a market cap of $25.31Bil. The stock has returned -17.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

TELEMUS CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 33,519 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.52.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $169.175 per share and a market cap of $49.99Bil. The stock has returned -22.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.94.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

