Burt Wealth Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $249.00Mil. The top holdings were CACI(12.22%), BIV(12.06%), and EFAV(11.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Burt Wealth Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 595,505-share investment in ARCA:GLDM. Previously, the stock had a 7.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.28 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $33.32 per share and a market cap of $4.68Bil. The stock has returned -4.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Burt Wealth Advisors bought 144,671 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 408,827. The trade had a 4.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.06.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.095 per share and a market cap of $12.23Bil. The stock has returned -14.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 317,265-share investment in ARCA:SPAB. Previously, the stock had a 2.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.1 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.805 per share and a market cap of $6.03Bil. The stock has returned -14.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 29,953-share investment in NAS:AAPL. Previously, the stock had a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.66 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.3029 per share and a market cap of $2,263.97Bil. The stock has returned -0.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-book ratio of 39.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.74 and a price-sales ratio of 5.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Burt Wealth Advisors bought 26,101 shares of ARCA:HYS for a total holding of 34,616. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.69.

On 10/11/2022, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $87.7762 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned -7.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a price-book ratio of 2.88.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

