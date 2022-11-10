Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(16.23%), STIP(15.84%), and BIL(15.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. bought 182,121 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 278,319. The trade had a 10.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.485 per share and a market cap of $25.25Bil. The stock has returned 0.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLP by 75,127 shares. The trade had a 3.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.87.

On 10/11/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $67.76 per share and a market cap of $14.79Bil. The stock has returned -0.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a price-book ratio of 4.92.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 30,286 shares. The trade had a 3.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $156.22 per share and a market cap of $50.98Bil. The stock has returned -4.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:GDX by 148,447 shares. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.28.

On 10/11/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $24.37 per share and a market cap of $9.72Bil. The stock has returned -18.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:DVY by 30,308 shares. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.53.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $109.49 per share and a market cap of $20.01Bil. The stock has returned -3.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.97.

