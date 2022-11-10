Clarus Wealth Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $140.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(5.89%), AAPL(5.57%), and AGG(4.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clarus Wealth Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought 36,659 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 73,096. The trade had a 2.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $95.7 per share and a market cap of $77.10Bil. The stock has returned -14.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 4,096 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/11/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $361.7049 per share and a market cap of $330.76Bil. The stock has returned -15.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-book ratio of 3.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in NAS:DVY by 9,016 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.53.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $109.49 per share and a market cap of $20.01Bil. The stock has returned -3.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.97.

The guru established a new position worth 3,394 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $265.8681 per share and a market cap of $146.41Bil. The stock has returned -25.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a price-book ratio of 6.35.

The guru established a new position worth 47,440 shares in ARCA:SH, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.66 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $17.0501 per share and a market cap of $3.37Bil. The stock has returned 13.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

