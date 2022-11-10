Ford Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5260 N. PALM AVENUE FRESNO, CA 93704

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $240.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYV(12.03%), SPYG(9.93%), and SLYV(5.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ford Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 202,523 shares in ARCA:SLYV, giving the stock a 5.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.91 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $69.9104 per share and a market cap of $3.66Bil. The stock has returned -14.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.25.

Ford Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 70,101 shares. The trade had a 5.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $181.745 per share and a market cap of $243.08Bil. The stock has returned -17.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

During the quarter, Ford Financial Group, LLC bought 234,631 shares of ARCA:SPTM for a total holding of 272,012. The trade had a 4.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.78.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $44.71 per share and a market cap of $5.21Bil. The stock has returned -15.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.17.

Ford Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VBR by 34,721 shares. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.1.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $149.32 per share and a market cap of $21.85Bil. The stock has returned -11.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

The guru established a new position worth 81,687 shares in ARCA:MDYV, giving the stock a 1.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.53 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $59.761 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -9.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.