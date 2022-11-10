Pflug Koory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11312 Q ST OMAHA, NE 68137

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 466 stocks valued at a total of $164.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.63%), BRK.A(4.70%), and QQQ(3.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pflug Koory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pflug Koory, LLC bought 21,011 shares of ARCA:GBIL for a total holding of 21,049. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.51.

On 10/11/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.745 per share and a market cap of $3.87Bil. The stock has returned 0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Pflug Koory, LLC bought 10,986 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 62,543. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.59.

On 10/11/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $36.45 per share and a market cap of $153.25Bil. The stock has returned -25.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Pflug Koory, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 3,400 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.19.

On 10/11/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $77.29 per share and a market cap of $66.31Bil. The stock has returned -38.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-book ratio of 5.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Pflug Koory, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:HON by 1,695 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.7.

On 10/11/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $174.53 per share and a market cap of $117.58Bil. The stock has returned -17.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-book ratio of 6.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.53 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Pflug Koory, LLC bought 10,000 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 14,353. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 10/11/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $28.4157 per share and a market cap of $24.33Bil. The stock has returned -23.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

