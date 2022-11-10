ORSER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $56.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.84%), WK(8.51%), and TMO(7.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ORSER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 18,817-share investment in ARCA:VOOV. Previously, the stock had a 3.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.07 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $127.165 per share and a market cap of $2.62Bil. The stock has returned -9.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.64.

The guru sold out of their 33,042-share investment in ARCA:XLP. Previously, the stock had a 3.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.87 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $67.7901 per share and a market cap of $14.79Bil. The stock has returned -0.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a price-book ratio of 4.92.

ORSER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XHS by 18,164 shares. The trade had a 3.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.74.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF traded for a price of $89.73 per share and a market cap of $127.42Mil. The stock has returned -10.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

The guru sold out of their 28,850-share investment in NYSE:DVN. Previously, the stock had a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.15 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $70.14 per share and a market cap of $45.99Bil. The stock has returned 89.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

ORSER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 7,411 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $157.57.

On 10/11/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $116.96 per share and a market cap of $293.52Bil. The stock has returned -42.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-book ratio of 12.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.79 and a price-sales ratio of 10.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

