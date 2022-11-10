Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 331 stocks valued at a total of $300.00Mil. The top holdings were IWD(18.47%), IWF(16.81%), and SPSB(7.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 274,750 shares in BATS:LVHI, giving the stock a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.53 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF traded for a price of $24.3219 per share and a market cap of $150.11Mil. The stock has returned -1.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a price-book ratio of 1.07.

During the quarter, Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC bought 128,659 shares of ARCA:PULS for a total holding of 292,680. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.81.

On 10/11/2022, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.9935 per share and a market cap of $2.86Bil. The stock has returned 0.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC bought 24,860 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 408,048. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $149.34.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $138.89 per share and a market cap of $48.36Bil. The stock has returned -11.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

During the quarter, Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC bought 74,074 shares of ARCA:FLRN for a total holding of 562,333. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.17.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.25 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned -0.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPSB by 38,595 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.58.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.155 per share and a market cap of $7.06Bil. The stock has returned -5.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

