Marotta Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1000 EDNAM CENTER CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA 22903

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 110 stocks valued at a total of $383.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(7.98%), VOE(7.65%), and VWO(6.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Marotta Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 188,396-share investment in ARCA:NORW. Previously, the stock had a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.37 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Global X MSCI Norway ETF traded for a price of $22.8958 per share and a market cap of $92.86Mil. The stock has returned -24.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, Marotta Asset Management bought 27,546 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 635,968. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.565 per share and a market cap of $18.63Bil. The stock has returned -2.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Marotta Asset Management bought 85,780 shares of ARCA:EWO for a total holding of 323,617. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.62.

On 10/11/2022, iShares MSCI Austria ETF traded for a price of $15.785 per share and a market cap of $39.46Mil. The stock has returned -35.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a price-book ratio of 0.79.

During the quarter, Marotta Asset Management bought 36,103 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 659,226. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.3155 per share and a market cap of $62.43Bil. The stock has returned -25.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

During the quarter, Marotta Asset Management bought 9,336 shares of ARCA:VOE for a total holding of 240,826. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.7.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $124.67 per share and a market cap of $14.48Bil. The stock has returned -10.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a price-book ratio of 2.18.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.