Eastover Investment Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

509 FENTON PLACE CHARLOTTE, NC 28207

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $161.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.43%), MSFT(4.63%), and LOW(4.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought 32,887 shares of NYSE:SHEL for a total holding of 101,437. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.56.

On 10/11/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $51.105 per share and a market cap of $185.33Bil. The stock has returned 11.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 5,005 shares in BATS:INDA, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.23 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, iShares MSCI India ETF traded for a price of $40.605 per share and a market cap of $4.21Bil. The stock has returned -11.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI India ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

The guru sold out of their 3,860-share investment in ARCA:USRT. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.39 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $46.26 per share and a market cap of $1.73Bil. The stock has returned -20.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a price-book ratio of 2308.25.

During the quarter, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought 1,188 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 36,030. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.28.

On 10/11/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $163.57 per share and a market cap of $429.74Bil. The stock has returned 4.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-book ratio of 5.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought 4,185 shares of NYSE:TFC for a total holding of 17,151. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.09.

On 10/11/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $43.01 per share and a market cap of $57.26Bil. The stock has returned -25.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.