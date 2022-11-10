Marcum Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 321 stocks valued at a total of $657.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(15.04%), SCHX(9.24%), and SCHA(7.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Marcum Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Marcum Wealth, LLC bought 52,066 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 275,295. The trade had a 2.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $363.13 per share and a market cap of $273.05Bil. The stock has returned -15.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.77.

During the quarter, Marcum Wealth, LLC bought 232,781 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 770,416. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.3155 per share and a market cap of $62.43Bil. The stock has returned -25.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

Marcum Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHX by 139,244 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 10/11/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $42.8305 per share and a market cap of $27.34Bil. The stock has returned -17.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a price-book ratio of 3.35.

During the quarter, Marcum Wealth, LLC bought 34,980 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 235,550. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.16.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $175.91 per share and a market cap of $38.74Bil. The stock has returned -19.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

Marcum Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 115,304 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.0461 per share and a market cap of $56.46Bil. The stock has returned -28.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

