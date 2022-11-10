Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $239.00Mil. The top holdings were JEPI(7.56%), IQLT(7.10%), and GSSC(6.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 254,059 shares in NAS:IBTD, giving the stock a 2.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.78 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $24.726 per share and a market cap of $889.92Mil. The stock has returned -2.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought 119,061 shares of ARCA:IQLT for a total holding of 611,136. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.93.

On 10/11/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $28.17 per share and a market cap of $3.49Bil. The stock has returned -23.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a price-book ratio of 2.61.

The guru sold out of their 59,431-share investment in BATS:ARKG. Previously, the stock had a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.71 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF traded for a price of $32.19 per share and a market cap of $2.35Bil. The stock has returned -54.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.58.

The guru established a new position worth 41,856 shares in NYSE:PFE, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.61 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $42.5035 per share and a market cap of $238.61Bil. The stock has returned 4.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 43,565-share investment in ARCA:ARKK. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.52 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $36.16 per share and a market cap of $7.29Bil. The stock has returned -66.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.87.

