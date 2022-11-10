RFG HOLDINGS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $82.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(31.47%), VIOV(20.48%), and VDE(13.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RFG HOLDINGS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 267,860-share investment in ARCA:SRLN. Previously, the stock had a 9.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.92 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $41.11 per share and a market cap of $6.63Bil. The stock has returned -5.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 217,313-share investment in NAS:VTIP. Previously, the stock had a 9.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.61 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.565 per share and a market cap of $18.63Bil. The stock has returned -2.57% over the past year.

During the quarter, RFG HOLDINGS, INC. bought 16,005 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 79,000. The trade had a 6.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $332.375 per share and a market cap of $245.47Bil. The stock has returned -15.63% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

The guru sold out of their 19,447-share investment in ARCA:VGT. Previously, the stock had a 5.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $350.99 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $304.92 per share and a market cap of $37.31Bil. The stock has returned -23.96% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a price-book ratio of 6.96.

RFG HOLDINGS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:VXF by 26,450 shares. The trade had a 3.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.56.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF traded for a price of $129.3635 per share and a market cap of $12.47Bil. The stock has returned -28.91% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

