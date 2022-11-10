Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

538 SPRUCE STREET, SUITE 700 SCRANTON, PA 18503

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $107.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(11.54%), AGG(9.48%), and IJH(4.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ENB by 8,019 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.17.

On 10/11/2022, Enbridge Inc traded for a price of $36.53 per share and a market cap of $74.36Bil. The stock has returned -5.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 6,371 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/11/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.08 per share and a market cap of $22.18Bil. The stock has returned 0.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 5,907 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 278,767. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.88.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $45.13 per share and a market cap of $21.69Bil. The stock has returned -9.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.12.

The guru sold out of their 8,831-share investment in NYSE:GLW. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.83 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Corning Inc traded for a price of $30.22 per share and a market cap of $25.59Bil. The stock has returned -15.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corning Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 902 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 15,448. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/11/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $265.985 per share and a market cap of $146.41Bil. The stock has returned -25.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a price-book ratio of 6.35.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.