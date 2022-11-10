Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $167.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(13.40%), VEA(7.60%), and EFA(7.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 116,496 shares in NAS:DGRW, giving the stock a 3.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.88 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $55.24 per share and a market cap of $6.56Bil. The stock has returned -5.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a price-book ratio of 5.27.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:DGRO by 130,555 shares. The trade had a 3.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.88.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $45.13 per share and a market cap of $21.69Bil. The stock has returned -9.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.12.

During the quarter, Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. bought 131,343 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 346,907. The trade had a 2.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.755 per share and a market cap of $85.05Bil. The stock has returned -24.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

During the quarter, Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. bought 13,508 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 16,133. The trade had a 2.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $332.375 per share and a market cap of $245.47Bil. The stock has returned -15.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 23,806 shares. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $181.745 per share and a market cap of $242.42Bil. The stock has returned -18.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a price-book ratio of 3.42.

