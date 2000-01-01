Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), a founding partner of Viking Global Investors LP, revealed in a Schedule 13G filing that he entered a new position in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. ( TRVI, Financial).

Guru background

Prior to founding Viking Global, Halvorsen worked as senior managing director and director of equities at Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Management. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm employs a research-intensive, long-term-focused investment approach to select investments across a range of industries and geographical regions. Viking invests based on a thorough assessment of a company’s business models, fundamental data, management team quality and cyclical and secular industry trends.

Trade summary and portfolio overview

According to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature that is based on 13D, 13G and Form 4 filings, Viking Global purchased 5,984,734 shares of Trevi Therapeutics, giving the position 0.05% equity portfolio weight. Shares traded around $1.75 on the Sept. 27 transaction date.

Viking’s second-quarter 13F equity portfolio contains 81 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 28%. The top sectors in terms of weight are health care, financial services and technology, representing 31.91%, 22.20% and 15.37% of the equity portfolio. The health care sector’s weight is up from the previous-quarter weight of 27.20%.

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Company background and fundamental data overview

The New Haven, Connecticut-based clinical-stage biotech company focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company said in August that it completed Phase 2b/3 trials for the therapy.

As of Tuesday, the company has a market cap of $100.90 million with an enterprise value of $42.56 million. Shares traded around $1.73; however, the stock does not have enough data to compute a GF Value.

Trevi Therapeutics has a GF Score of 35 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 1, a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 3 out of 10. Despite this, the company does not have enough data to compute a growth rank or a GF Value rank and thus, the GF Score may give an incomplete picture of the stock’s potential.

Company financial strength overview

Trevi Therapeutics has a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 despite cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming more than half of global competitors. The stock also has a low Piotroski F-score of 3 out of 9.

The company reported $77.86 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities for the quarter ending June 2022, compared to total debt of $12.42 million.

Profitability and growth

Trevi Therapeutics has a profitability rank of 1 out of 10 on the back of return on equity and return on assets underperforming more than 80% of global competitors. Despite this, the profitability rank may be artificially low due to lack of data to compute a business predictability rank, a gross margin growth rate or an operating margin growth rate.

Although the company’s three-year Ebitda per share, three-year earnings per share and three-year free cash flow growth rates outperform more than 53% of global competitors, the company does not have enough data to compute longer-term growth rates and thus, GuruFocus does not assign the company a growth rank.

The company reported a net loss of $8.1 million during the second quarter, down from a net loss of $9.8 million from the prior-year quarter.

The decrease in net loss primarily stemmed from lower research and development expenses due to reductions in purchases of clinical trial supplies and subject recruitment costs.

Valuation

Trevi Therapeutics’ price-book ratio of 1.14 outperforms approximately 72% of global competitors. Despite this, the stock does not have enough data to compute a GF Value and thus, in turn, a GF Value rank.

Momentum

Trevi Therapeutics has a momentum rank of 3 out of 10 despite the 12-1 month momentum ratio and the 6-1 month momentum ratio outperforming more than 82% of global competitors. GuruFocus’ momentum rank takes the average of the 12-1 month momentum ratio and the 6-1 month momentum ratio and divides it by the beta of the stock over the past 12 months. GuruFocus research found that stocks with the highest momentum ratios perform worse than stocks with momentum ratios approximately around the 70th percentile.

The company’s 14-day relative strength index of 31.16 outperforms approximately 84.57% of global competitors. RSI values of less than 30 indicate that the stock is possibly oversold.

See also

Viking Global’s second-quarter 13F equity portfolio contains other health care companies, including McKesson Corp. ( MCK, Financial), ShockWave Medical Inc. ( SWAV, Financial), PepGen Inc. ( PEPG, Financial) and Verastem Inc. ( VSTM, Financial).

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies also has a holding in Trevi Therapeutics.