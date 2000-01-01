Fortune Brands ( FBHS, Financial) is a leader in home improvement products with strong competitive positions across its primary categories of decorative plumbing, cabinets, outdoor living and security. These are high-quality businesses that benefit from strong brand recognition, scale and deep channel relationships. Under the leadership of CEO Nick Fink, management has expanded margins, invested heavily to drive above-market growth and deployed capital in a value-enhancing manner. We had the opportunity to purchase shares of Fortune Brands at an attractive price due to concerns over the impact that slowing economic growth and higher interest rates will have on the housing market. Although we expect these macro headwinds will pressure short-term results, we believe the long-term outlook for housing and repair and remodel spending remain attractive given favorable demographic trends and historical underinvestment. Trading for roughly 9x next year’s consensus earnings, we believe Fortune Brands presents an attractive opportunity to invest in a well-managed, high-quality portfolio of businesses in a sector that’s deeply out of favor.

From Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.