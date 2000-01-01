Warner Bros. Discovery ( WBD, Financial) was created through the merger of Discovery, Inc., and WarnerMedia earlier this year. The combination created one of the largest media companies in the U.S. with a massive back catalog of valuable content from the Warner Bros. Studio, HBO, and the Discovery and Turner television networks. The company is on pace to earn around $1.50 per share this year despite directing much of its content catalog toward its streaming services HBO Max and discovery+, which are collectively generating significant losses. We believe that this content catalog will be profitably monetized over time—whether through the company’s own streaming services or through licensing content to other platforms. Either path will significantly bolster earnings from current levels. Meanwhile, the combination will also allow for significant cost reductions across the cable network and streaming businesses, thereby further boosting profits. Warner Bros. shares are currently trading at just a mid-single digit multiple of our estimate of underlying earnings power after accounting for these factors. We believe that is far too cheap given the quality of its content assets.

