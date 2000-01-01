Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru 10/18!

Bill Nygren Comments on KKR

  A new purchase.
KKR (

KKR, Financial) is one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world, managing $491 billion in assets across various investment vehicles. Approximately 80% of the company’s assets under management (AUM) are held under capital commitments of eight years or longer. This creates a highly stable management fee stream that has grown for 20 consecutive years. KKR’s AUM has been growing at double-digit rates as the company has drawn on its established brand and relationships to expand into new strategies and geographies. Over the past decade, KKR has expanded from 6 to 28 strategies, and we believe many of these have considerable runway for future growth. Furthermore, we think the market is undervaluing the company due to its large balance sheet investments and the volatility of its performance fees. We estimate that KKR’s investments are worth ~$17/share today or 38% of its current market capitalization, which is considerably higher than its peers. After adjusting for these factors, the company’s shares trade at a high-single-digit multiple of our forward earnings estimate. In fact, KKR trades at just 14.5x our estimate of its fee earnings – before ascribing any value to carried interest earnings or the company’s insurance unit. We find this valuation too cheap for a business with KKR’s growth outlook and return profile.

From

Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Select Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
