Wells Fargo ( WFC, Financial) has been a long-time holding in the Oakmark Fund. Despite the positives of higher interest rates and the company making good progress on reducing expenses and regulatory consent orders, Wells Fargo shares have fallen one-third from their highs earlier this year to roughly 6.5x our estimate of normalized earnings power, and the stock ended the quarter at ~1x next year’s tangible book value. We find this is far too cheap for a strong banking franchise capable of tangible returns in the low-to-mid teens across business cycles.

From Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Select Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.