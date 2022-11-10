CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $208.00Mil. The top holdings were ITOT(87.10%), CRDO(7.56%), and HCP(5.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. bought 170,000 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 2,282,500. The trade had a 6.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $79.63 per share and a market cap of $37.65Bil. The stock has returned -18.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

The guru sold out of their 1,069,992-share investment in NYSE:CTV. Previously, the stock had a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.84 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Innovid Corp traded for a price of $2.58 per share and a market cap of $341.70Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Innovid Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.07 and a price-sales ratio of 5.81.

The guru sold out of their 20,912-share investment in NAS:DMRC. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.72 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Digimarc Corp traded for a price of $13.17 per share and a market cap of $263.02Mil. The stock has returned -59.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digimarc Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.66 and a price-sales ratio of 8.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,432,108 shares in NAS:CRDO, giving the stock a 8.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.57 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $9.88 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -653.39 and a price-sales ratio of 8.30.

The guru established a new position worth 345,778 shares in NAS:HCP, giving the stock a 7.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.24 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, HashiCorp Inc traded for a price of $28.71 per share and a market cap of $5.35Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HashiCorp Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.23 and a price-sales ratio of 13.28.

