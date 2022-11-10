CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Churchill Management Corp is an investment management firm based out of Los Angeles. California. The company was originally established in 1963 and has grown from its inception to have additional offices in Georgia, Washington, Massachusetts, Texas, Illinois, California, Minnesota, Florida with some states have multiple offices in key cities. Churchill Management conducts its research internally, utilizing a mixed methodology with fundamental, quantitative, and technical strategies. The company invests with a bottom up and top down approach, benchmarking its performance against the S&P 500 Index. Churchill Management allocates its assets across a variety of sectors, investing in the public equity and fixed income markets within the United States. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, making up another quarter of its allocations, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and health care sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Churchill Management keeps its holdings for an average of 5 quarters and has had a turnover rate of approximately 32.3% in the most recent quarter. The company’s top 10 holdings make up almost two thirds of its total holdings and its top two holdings in the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and PowerShares QQQ Trust - Unit Series 1 make up a quarter of its total allocations. The company operates with 55 employees of which 32 are investment professionals. Churchill Management oversees over $3.8 billion in total assets under management spread across over 12,000 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 300 which make up a minor $110 million of its managed assets. Both of its total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its managed assets increasing from $1.2 billion back in 2010. The company offers a variety of strategies including its Tactical opportunity, ETF Sector Rotation, Equity Dividend, and Premier Wealth Tactical Core/ ETF Sector Rotation strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $3.73Bil. The top holdings were VTV(12.96%), XLK(11.08%), and IVV(8.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:RSP by 480,550 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 10/11/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $128.69 per share and a market cap of $27.72Bil. The stock has returned -14.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a price-book ratio of 2.69.

The guru established a new position worth 172,739 shares in NYSE:SCHW, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.43 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $71.71 per share and a market cap of $136.04Bil. The stock has returned -5.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10 and a price-sales ratio of 7.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 404,118-share investment in NAS:PPC. Previously, the stock had a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.93 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Pilgrims Pride Corp traded for a price of $21.43 per share and a market cap of $5.12Bil. The stock has returned -25.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pilgrims Pride Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 36,051 shares in NYSE:LLY, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $316.72 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $327.6 per share and a market cap of $311.28Bil. The stock has returned 41.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-book ratio of 36.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.79 and a price-sales ratio of 10.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 43,931-share investment in NAS:AMGN. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $242.44 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $245.44 per share and a market cap of $131.29Bil. The stock has returned 22.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-book ratio of 54.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.24 and a price-sales ratio of 5.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.