Tributary Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 161 stocks valued at a total of $953.00Mil. The top holdings were SIGI(3.17%), ICFI(2.46%), and FIX(2.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tributary Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 251,355 shares in NAS:OBNK, giving the stock a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.49 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Origin Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $38.74 per share and a market cap of $1.19Bil. The stock has returned -8.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Origin Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NXST by 57,294 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $185.22.

On 10/11/2022, Nexstar Media Group Inc traded for a price of $171.09 per share and a market cap of $6.64Bil. The stock has returned 14.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-book ratio of 2.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Tributary Capital Management, LLC bought 98,704 shares of NAS:OMCL for a total holding of 163,826. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.13.

On 10/11/2022, Omnicell Inc traded for a price of $78.16 per share and a market cap of $3.46Bil. The stock has returned -50.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Omnicell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 62.02, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AMN by 56,242 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.56.

On 10/11/2022, AMN Healthcare Services Inc traded for a price of $113.46 per share and a market cap of $4.91Bil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-book ratio of 4.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Tributary Capital Management, LLC bought 59,335 shares of NAS:ADUS for a total holding of 116,417. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.9.

On 10/11/2022, Addus HomeCare Corp traded for a price of $98.87 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned 35.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Addus HomeCare Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

