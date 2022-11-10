Eagle Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $160.00Mil. The top holdings were STIP(8.01%), FHLC(6.32%), and SPY(6.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eagle Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 29,583 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 4.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $262.75 per share and a market cap of $144.30Bil. The stock has returned -26.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a price-book ratio of 6.26.

The guru established a new position worth 19,890 shares in NYSE:AAP, giving the stock a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.38 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Advance Auto Parts Inc traded for a price of $168.86 per share and a market cap of $10.15Bil. The stock has returned -17.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advance Auto Parts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-book ratio of 3.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 27,074-share investment in NYSE:JPM. Previously, the stock had a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.73 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $101.96 per share and a market cap of $299.01Bil. The stock has returned -36.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 29,743 shares. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 10/11/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.85 per share and a market cap of $11.99Bil. The stock has returned -2.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FLRN by 82,049 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.17.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.24 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned -0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

