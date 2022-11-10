Tuttle Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

155 LOCKWOOD ROAD RIVERSIDE, CT 06878

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $29.00Mil. The top holdings were XLK(5.44%), AAQC(4.38%), and MTAL(4.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tuttle Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 83,836-share investment in NYSE:CRHC. Previously, the stock had a 2.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.68 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp traded for a price of $9.94 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned 1.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 81.47, a price-book ratio of 1.35 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -116.47.

The guru sold out of their 75,507-share investment in NYSE:PRPB. Previously, the stock had a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.64 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II traded for a price of $9.35 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -4.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a price-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-book ratio of 1.40 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.07.

The guru established a new position worth 97,916 shares in NAS:AFAR, giving the stock a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.96 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Aura Fat Projects Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.04 per share and a market cap of $145.48Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aura Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -699.44.

The guru sold out of their 50,000-share investment in NAS:AFARU. Previously, the stock had a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Aura Fat Projects Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.06 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aura Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 46,395-share investment in NYSE:IMPX. Previously, the stock had a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.85 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp traded for a price of $9.39 per share and a market cap of $469.50Mil. The stock has returned -3.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-book ratio of 1.28 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -50.79.

