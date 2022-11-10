EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 292 stocks valued at a total of $380.00Mil. The top holdings were RILY(14.91%), SPY(7.18%), and FRG(5.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 76,302 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 7.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.76 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $357.74 per share and a market cap of $326.66Bil. The stock has returned -16.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-book ratio of 3.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.57 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 94,350 shares in NYSE:BHVN, giving the stock a 3.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.2 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $11.79 per share and a market cap of $844.70Mil. The stock has returned -91.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The guru sold out of their 126,620-share investment in NAS:CDK. Previously, the stock had a 1.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.77 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 20,500-share investment in NAS:SAFM. Previously, the stock had a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $211.78 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Sanderson Farms Inc traded for a price of $204 per share and a market cap of $4.55Bil. The stock has returned 13.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sanderson Farms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 40,025 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.16.

On 10/11/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $112.21 per share and a market cap of $1,143.15Bil. The stock has returned -30.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 100.54, a price-book ratio of 8.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

