JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $201.00Mil. The top holdings were QID(7.89%), SDS(7.84%), and SCHB(6.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 191,078 shares in ARCA:SCHH, giving the stock a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.5 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $17.99 per share and a market cap of $5.05Bil. The stock has returned -20.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.24.

During the quarter, JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC bought 113,608 shares of ARCA:DFUV for a total holding of 421,937. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.52.

On 10/11/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $30.31 per share and a market cap of $7.14Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.72.

JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VNQ by 35,413 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $77.49 per share and a market cap of $31.56Bil. The stock has returned -22.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

During the quarter, JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC bought 7,118 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 12,146. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $225.62 per share and a market cap of $56.84Bil. The stock has returned -14.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

During the quarter, JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC bought 18,929 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 22,891. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/11/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.04 per share and a market cap of $28.57Bil. The stock has returned -5.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

