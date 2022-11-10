Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 327 stocks valued at a total of $457.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(11.50%), VUG(10.93%), and VTV(10.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Trust Co bought 48,602 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 233,539. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $210.84 per share and a market cap of $65.57Bil. The stock has returned -27.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a price-book ratio of 7.33.

During the quarter, Trust Co bought 217,354 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 1,446,030. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.28 per share and a market cap of $84.06Bil. The stock has returned -25.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 50,780 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $125.19 per share and a market cap of $91.84Bil. The stock has returned -7.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

During the quarter, Trust Co bought 129,935 shares of ARCA:IDEV for a total holding of 728,620. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.79.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $48.15 per share and a market cap of $6.63Bil. The stock has returned -25.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

During the quarter, Trust Co bought 87,156 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 673,940. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.02.

On 10/11/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $34.59 per share and a market cap of $20.00Bil. The stock has returned -30.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

