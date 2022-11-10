ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $421.00Mil. The top holdings were DIA(16.26%), IJH(13.27%), and IGSB(11.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. bought 42,936 shares of ARCA:SPSB for a total holding of 64,085. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.58.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.12 per share and a market cap of $7.05Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. bought 47,773 shares of ARCA:SCHE for a total holding of 416,442. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.71.

On 10/11/2022, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $22.11 per share and a market cap of $7.50Bil. The stock has returned -26.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. bought 4,996 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 168,284. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $189.18 per share and a market cap of $45.55Bil. The stock has returned -20.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a price-book ratio of 2.85.

ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 3,404 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $225.62 per share and a market cap of $56.84Bil. The stock has returned -14.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

During the quarter, ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. bought 6,235 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 387,282. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/11/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.51 per share and a market cap of $26.38Bil. The stock has returned -11.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

