BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 369 stocks valued at a total of $490.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.17%), MSFT(3.90%), and JNJ(2.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 8,731 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $263.86.

On 10/11/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $225.41 per share and a market cap of $1,681.08Bil. The stock has returned -22.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-book ratio of 10.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.34 and a price-sales ratio of 8.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 14,685 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.66.

On 10/11/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.98 per share and a market cap of $2,233.51Bil. The stock has returned -2.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-book ratio of 38.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.51 and a price-sales ratio of 5.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC. bought 35,088 shares of NYSE:C for a total holding of 44,298. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.4.

On 10/11/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $40.45 per share and a market cap of $78.34Bil. The stock has returned -40.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-book ratio of 0.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 9,715 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.55.

On 10/11/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $141.51 per share and a market cap of $250.20Bil. The stock has returned 33.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-book ratio of 17.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:BDX by 6,101 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $248.96.

On 10/11/2022, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $222.65 per share and a market cap of $63.50Bil. The stock has returned -1.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

