Advisory Resource Group recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $302.00Mil. The top holdings were PTRB(10.73%), QDPL(9.95%), and PSX(8.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Advisory Resource Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 387,920 shares in NAS:HERD, giving the stock a 3.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.22 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF traded for a price of $29.32 per share and a market cap of $21.99Mil. The stock has returned -10.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

The guru sold out of their 545,196-share investment in ARCA:REVS. Previously, the stock had a 3.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.61 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF traded for a price of $18.2723 per share and a market cap of $16.45Mil. The stock has returned -9.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a price-book ratio of 1.92.

During the quarter, Advisory Resource Group bought 260,111 shares of ARCA:QDPL for a total holding of 1,101,931. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.28.

On 10/11/2022, Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF traded for a price of $27.1935 per share and a market cap of $69.34Mil. The stock has returned -18.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.35.

Advisory Resource Group reduced their investment in ARCA:JEPI by 59,241 shares. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 10/11/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $51.13 per share and a market cap of $12.80Bil. The stock has returned -5.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

Advisory Resource Group reduced their investment in BATS:JBBB by 70,008 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.92.

On 10/11/2022, Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF traded for a price of $44.865 per share and a market cap of $74.12Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a price-book ratio of 2.08.

