Ayrshire Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $134.00Mil. The top holdings were DHR(5.15%), UNH(4.68%), and MSFT(4.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 56,718-share investment in NYSE:LUV. Previously, the stock had a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.44 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Southwest Airlines Co traded for a price of $31.41 per share and a market cap of $18.64Bil. The stock has returned -39.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwest Airlines Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:COP by 21,801 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.78.

On 10/11/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $115.58 per share and a market cap of $147.14Bil. The stock has returned 60.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-book ratio of 2.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought 29,018 shares of NYSE:AIG for a total holding of 87,797. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.52.

On 10/11/2022, American International Group Inc traded for a price of $48.05 per share and a market cap of $36.54Bil. The stock has returned -14.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American International Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 12,589-share investment in NYSE:VZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.59 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $35.94 per share and a market cap of $150.94Bil. The stock has returned -26.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought 6,167 shares of NAS:FISV for a total holding of 49,034. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.76.

On 10/11/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $95.45 per share and a market cap of $61.05Bil. The stock has returned -8.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

