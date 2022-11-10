Columbia Trust Co 01012016 recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

805 SW BROADWAY, SUITE 780 PORTLAND, OR 97205

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $177.00Mil. The top holdings were NEAR(13.97%), AAPL(5.53%), and MSFT(4.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought 82,528 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 88,357. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.71 per share and a market cap of $56.04Bil. The stock has returned -29.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced their investment in NAS:EMB by 23,471 shares. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.77.

On 10/11/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $78.9 per share and a market cap of $13.39Bil. The stock has returned -23.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought 51,415 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 309,582. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/11/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.575 per share and a market cap of $22.40Bil. The stock has returned -12.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 14,895-share investment in BATS:USMV. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.77 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $66.22 per share and a market cap of $27.47Bil. The stock has returned -9.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a price-book ratio of 4.05.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced their investment in NYSE:UNP by 1,861 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $221.23.

On 10/11/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $192.64 per share and a market cap of $120.30Bil. The stock has returned -8.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-book ratio of 9.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.