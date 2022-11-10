TL Private Wealth recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $161.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(17.50%), VUG(16.01%), and VO(13.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TL Private Wealth’s top five trades of the quarter.

TL Private Wealth reduced their investment in NAS:FMB by 51,058 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.63.

On 10/11/2022, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF traded for a price of $49.35 per share and a market cap of $1.80Bil. The stock has returned -11.03% over the past year.

The guru sold out of their 16,980-share investment in ARCA:IJR. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.67 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $89.68 per share and a market cap of $60.41Bil. The stock has returned -17.72% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.72.

During the quarter, TL Private Wealth bought 12,409 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 116,910. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.98 per share and a market cap of $40.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.12% over the past year.

TL Private Wealth reduced their investment in NAS:LMBS by 13,579 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 10/11/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $47.23 per share and a market cap of $5.02Bil. The stock has returned -4.74% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

TL Private Wealth reduced their investment in NAS:FTSL by 7,670 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.8.

On 10/11/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $44.36 per share and a market cap of $3.01Bil. The stock has returned -4.02% over the past year.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

