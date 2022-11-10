CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 242 stocks valued at a total of $554.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.30%), AAPL(3.79%), and XOM(3.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 251,911 shares in ARCA:SPYG, giving the stock a 2.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.14 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $49.47 per share and a market cap of $11.95Bil. The stock has returned -22.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a price-book ratio of 5.97.

During the quarter, CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP bought 14,342 shares of NYSE:STZ for a total holding of 40,119. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.6.

On 10/11/2022, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $221.39 per share and a market cap of $42.36Bil. The stock has returned 2.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 714.17, a price-book ratio of 4.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.56 and a price-sales ratio of 4.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP bought 31,454 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 152,279. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 10/11/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.85 per share and a market cap of $11.99Bil. The stock has returned -2.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP bought 21,272 shares of NYSE:RTX for a total holding of 92,889. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.57.

On 10/11/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $84.59 per share and a market cap of $124.50Bil. The stock has returned -3.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:SO by 23,040 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.74.

On 10/11/2022, Southern Co traded for a price of $63.64 per share and a market cap of $69.26Bil. The stock has returned 7.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

