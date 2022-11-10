Wiser Wealth Management, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

125 Church Street Marietta, GA 30060

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $191.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(25.29%), BSV(14.12%), and BNDX(6.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wiser Wealth Management, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc bought 85,889 shares of NAS:BNDX for a total holding of 268,930. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.6.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.09 per share and a market cap of $43.24Bil. The stock has returned -13.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc reduced their investment in BATS:IAGG by 75,522 shares. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.11.

On 10/11/2022, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund traded for a price of $47.95 per share and a market cap of $3.60Bil. The stock has returned -11.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc bought 79,809 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 345,180. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.28 per share and a market cap of $84.06Bil. The stock has returned -25.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

During the quarter, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc bought 8,291 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 147,391. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $328.66 per share and a market cap of $243.07Bil. The stock has returned -16.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a price-book ratio of 3.70.

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 40,736 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $52.55 per share and a market cap of $75.43Bil. The stock has returned -25.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.