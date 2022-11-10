Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.32%), MSFT(5.92%), and JPM(3.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 35,442 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/11/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.07 per share and a market cap of $22.18Bil. The stock has returned 0.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC bought 8,023 shares of NYSE:PM for a total holding of 17,195. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.42.

On 10/11/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $85.62 per share and a market cap of $132.72Bil. The stock has returned -4.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 34,225 shares in ARCA:CGXU, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.69 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF traded for a price of $18.74 per share and a market cap of $505.98Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.21.

During the quarter, Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC bought 2,798 shares of ARCA:VHT for a total holding of 3,657. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $237.84.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $225.39 per share and a market cap of $15.42Bil. The stock has returned -6.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a price-book ratio of 4.30.

The guru established a new position worth 4,370 shares in ARCA:VTV, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.34 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $125.19 per share and a market cap of $91.84Bil. The stock has returned -7.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

