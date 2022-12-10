LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/NE recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

450 REGENCY PARKWAY, SUITE 410 OMAHA, NE 68114

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $284.00Mil. The top holdings were TPL(13.85%), AJG(5.23%), and BRK.B(4.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/NE’s top five trades of the quarter.

LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/NE reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.A by 4 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $428128.

On 10/12/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $402836.01 per share and a market cap of $588.84Bil. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.45, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/NE reduced their investment in NYSE:TPL by 885 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1732.69.

On 10/12/2022, Texas Pacific Land Corp traded for a price of $2056.75 per share and a market cap of $15.86Bil. The stock has returned 72.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-book ratio of 24.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.61 and a price-sales ratio of 26.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/NE reduced their investment in NAS:VTRS by 81,020 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.85.

On 10/12/2022, Viatris Inc traded for a price of $9.39 per share and a market cap of $11.39Bil. The stock has returned -27.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viatris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-book ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/NE reduced their investment in NYSE:BUD by 10,280 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.78.

On 10/12/2022, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV traded for a price of $44.9 per share and a market cap of $89.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a price-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/NE reduced their investment in NYSE:CATO by 20,125 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.3.

On 10/12/2022, The Cato Corp traded for a price of $9.67 per share and a market cap of $204.82Mil. The stock has returned -38.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Cato Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-book ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.