Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is regarded by many as the greatest investor of all time. Clearly he's doing something right, as he's one of the richest men on the planet. Buffett took Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial), a struggling textile mill, and transformed it to become the largest investing conglomerate in the world.

In order to truly understand Buffett and his timeless investment strategy, it helps to analyze his interviews, so I have recently been delving into any Buffett interviews I can find. In this article, I will be sharing key investing strategy insights from a 2006 Buffett interview with talk show host Charlie Rose. In this interview, Buffett revealed details of his investment strategy and his thought process behind successful investments such as Gillette. Let’s dive in.

The Intelligent Investor

The father of value investing and author of the value investing bible "The Intelligent Investor," Benjamin Graham was a key role model for Buffett and widely influenced his thinking. Buffett first started to learn about investing by reading every book in the Omaha public library on the subject. This led him to dabble in technical analysis, as he aimed to understand the inner workings of the stock market. Buffett analyzed stock trade volume, charts and trendlines but didn’t find this strategy hugely successful. However, then Buffett stumbled across “The Intelligent Investor,” which changed his life forever. The principles in this book were so simple, but these were extremely effective in improving Buffett’s thinking. Buffett believes the details of the book are still extremely relevant today.

I personally agree with Buffett with regards to the basic investing principles of the book. However, as the book was written in 1949, it can be difficult to read easily. The markets have also changed significantly since Graham's time, so Buffett has had to adjust his strategy accordingly.

One of the key points of Graham's book that Buffett still follows is that he looks at each stock as a piece of a business. This is not just some ticker that bounces up and down daily. Behind the charts, there is an operating business that has customers, products, revenues and hopefully profits. Buffett’s job is to figure out what that business is worth. By taking a “business owner” mentality, you become invested into the success traits of the company as opposed to just being distracted by the daily stock movements.

Mr. Market

In "The Intelligent Investor," Graham introduced the world to the “Mr. Market” analogy, which has become an iconic way to understand the stock market. Imagine that Mr. Market is a mercurial person whose mood changes from minute to minute. One day, Mr. Market wakes up and thinks the world is going to end, while the next day he thinks everything is fantastic. His mood determines what he's willing to pay for stocks. This is indeed just like the stock market, as the continuous news cycle causes emotion to reign supreme in the stock market. The key to resisting getting caught up in the noise is to look for the businesses beyond the stock prices.

Buffett states it’s vital to remember that “The stock market is there to serve you, not to guide you." Buffett believes you should look for when stock prices are “out of line with reality” and then take advantage of this, either through buying stocks cheaply or selling when they are overvalued. Next time you are planning to panic sell at the bottom of a crash or panic buy in the bull market, remember Mr. Market.

Always have a margin of safety

The value of a business is defined as the value of its expected future cash flows discounted back to today. This is fundamentally why investing is difficult, because we are trying to predict the future. Thus, in order to take into account mistakes in our thinking and calculations, Buffett suggests using a “margin of safety."

A margin of safety is a concept that is used to take into account extraneous factors and inaccuracies. For example, Buffett uses the analogy of driving a “9,800 pound truck across a bridge which says limit 10,000 pounds." You may be successful, but you are taking a lot of risk by going near the safety limit, as the bridge could potentially have become less stable over time.

When applied to investing, this involves valuing a company and buying it below that fair value to account for unexpected risks. Buffett usually looks for at least a 20% discount, he said in the 2006 interview. “Leave yourself room for error because you do not know everything."

Wait for the right pitch

Investing is a game of patience, and thus Buffett is happy to “wait for the right pitch” which is in his “sweet spot."The beauty of investing is that “there are no called strikes,” unlike baseball, so Berkshire can wait for as long as it takes for the right pitch.

This can even mean piling up a cash position until the right opportunity presents itself. Buffett may face external criticism from investors and market pundits, who have been proven wrong time and time again, but that doesn't stop him from demanding a margin of saftey and waiting for the right opportunities to come along.

Invest into simple opportunities

Buffett compares himself to a basketball coach which walks down the street and looks for “seven footers.” Then, he aims to discover more about them and their basketball skills. He is basically looking for no-brainer opportunities which fit his “circle of competence." If businesses are too difficult to value or understand, he puts them in the “too hard pile."

Buffett's Gillette investment

Buffett also talked about his Gillette investment. Razor blade company Gillette was founded in 1901 and Buffett invested in the late 1980s. According to Buffett, the company had a “70% share of the razor blade market” and that “isn’t going anywhere anytime soon." Gillette is a business with a recurring customer base and consistent market demand. “When I go to sleep at night I know hair is growing on the faces of billions of men around the world,” said Buffett.

It looks as though Buffett was right, as a 2019 study from Statista 13 years after the interview in 2006 shows Gillette still has over a 50% market share despite increasing competition.

Buffett calls this a “durable competitive advantage," but perhaps he also saw signs of this competition. In 2005, Buffett sold Gillette to Procter & Gamble ( PG, Financial) for $5 billion, making Buffett $4.4 billion on paper for the deal. Berkshire swapped it for shares of consumer battery business Duracell, which was owned by P&G at the time, in addition to $1.7 billion in cash.

Read for success

Buffett said he spends approximately 70% of his day reading annual and quarterly reports of companies. He doesn’t like too much structure and famously has most of his calendar empty rather than with back-to-back meetings. This is so Buffett can invest his time into keeping his thoughts clear and executing on opportunities as they arrive.

Final thoughts

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is an incredible investor and a true legend of the game. He took the principles Benjamin Graham laid out, transformed them over time to match the evolving market and made billions as a result. I believe investors still have a lot that we can learn from Buffett to this day.