Parkside Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $263.00Mil. The top holdings were IWB(19.41%), EFA(8.61%), and IWM(8.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parkside Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWB by 13,487 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.33.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $197.91 per share and a market cap of $25.07Bil. The stock has returned -18.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

During the quarter, Parkside Advisors LLC bought 32,277 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 403,466. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 10/12/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $55.81 per share and a market cap of $39.64Bil. The stock has returned -25.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:STPZ by 30,162 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.13.

On 10/12/2022, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $49.81 per share and a market cap of $1.36Bil. The stock has returned -3.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Parkside Advisors LLC bought 12,051 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 122,539. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 10/12/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.95 per share and a market cap of $11.99Bil. The stock has returned -2.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Parkside Advisors LLC bought 15,063 shares of ARCA:SUSA for a total holding of 18,336. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.68.

On 10/12/2022, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $76.0522 per share and a market cap of $2.99Bil. The stock has returned -20.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a price-book ratio of 4.29.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

