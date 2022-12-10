Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

880 THIRD AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $175.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.25%), AMZN(3.81%), and GOOGL(3.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 30,645 shares in NYSE:ETN, giving the stock a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.92 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $135.9 per share and a market cap of $54.34Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 27,834-share investment in NAS:TER. Previously, the stock had a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.17 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $73.26 per share and a market cap of $11.60Bil. The stock has returned -31.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-book ratio of 5.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 20,958-share investment in NYSE:DRI. Previously, the stock had a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Darden Restaurants Inc traded for a price of $128.005 per share and a market cap of $15.68Bil. The stock has returned -12.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Darden Restaurants Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-book ratio of 7.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 59,624-share investment in NAS:INTC. Previously, the stock had a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.09 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $24.9885 per share and a market cap of $102.81Bil. The stock has returned -50.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 27,195-share investment in NYSE:SQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.8 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $54.07 per share and a market cap of $31.55Bil. The stock has returned -76.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -143.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

