Legacy Wealth Management, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6800 POPLAR AVE. SUITE 101 MEMPHIS, TN 38138

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $963.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHK(32.50%), JPST(19.01%), and IWB(17.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Legacy Wealth Management, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Legacy Wealth Management, Inc bought 4,029,754 shares of ARCA:SCHK for a total holding of 9,040,638. The trade had a 14.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.35.

On 10/12/2022, Schwab 1000 Index ETF traded for a price of $34.78 per share and a market cap of $2.09Bil. The stock has returned -18.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

During the quarter, Legacy Wealth Management, Inc bought 2,060,060 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 3,649,362. The trade had a 10.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/12/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.075 per share and a market cap of $22.20Bil. The stock has returned 0.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Legacy Wealth Management, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHG by 1,413,014 shares. The trade had a 10.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.59.

On 10/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $55.2249 per share and a market cap of $12.88Bil. The stock has returned -25.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a price-book ratio of 6.39.

During the quarter, Legacy Wealth Management, Inc bought 271,126 shares of BATS:JCPB for a total holding of 372,362. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.85.

On 10/12/2022, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.34 per share and a market cap of $435.46Mil. The stock has returned -14.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Legacy Wealth Management, Inc bought 104,312 shares of ARCA:JSCP for a total holding of 1,149,045. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.15.

On 10/12/2022, JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF traded for a price of $45.16 per share and a market cap of $193.67Mil. The stock has returned -7.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

