Guild Investment Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12400 WILSHIRE BLVD. LOS ANGELES, CA 90025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $58.00Mil. The top holdings were PHYS(10.16%), AAPL(6.13%), and GDX(5.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Guild Investment Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 371,065 shares. The trade had a 3.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.63 per share and a market cap of $1,272.98Bil. The stock has returned -29.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 32,600-share investment in BATS:COWZ. Previously, the stock had a 2.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.7 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $42.9699 per share and a market cap of $7.35Bil. The stock has returned -1.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.86.

During the quarter, Guild Investment Management, Inc. bought 26,250 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 32,250. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.585 per share and a market cap of $18.60Bil. The stock has returned -2.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 68,550-share investment in ARCA:NUSI. Previously, the stock had a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.85 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF traded for a price of $19.23 per share and a market cap of $538.44Mil. The stock has returned -23.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a price-book ratio of 5.61.

The guru established a new position worth 9,755 shares in NAS:FANG, giving the stock a 2.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.78 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $138.95 per share and a market cap of $24.54Bil. The stock has returned 32.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.