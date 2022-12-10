Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $260.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(31.18%), XOM(4.63%), and CSCO(3.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Keystone Financial Planning, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. bought 167,976 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 1,221,015. The trade had a 4.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/12/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $67.38 per share and a market cap of $35.90Bil. The stock has returned -8.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a price-book ratio of 3.17.

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AMGN by 30,421 shares. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $242.4.

On 10/12/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $245.19 per share and a market cap of $131.29Bil. The stock has returned 22.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-book ratio of 54.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.26 and a price-sales ratio of 5.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. bought 63,181 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 66,907. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 10/12/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $102.395 per share and a market cap of $299.01Bil. The stock has returned -36.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 49,688-share investment in NYSE:KMB. Previously, the stock had a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.04 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Kimberly-Clark Corp traded for a price of $113.15 per share and a market cap of $38.23Bil. The stock has returned -11.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-book ratio of 64.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 66,141-share investment in NAS:AEP. Previously, the stock had a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.87 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, American Electric Power Co Inc traded for a price of $84.5 per share and a market cap of $43.60Bil. The stock has returned 6.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Electric Power Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

