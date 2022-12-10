guardian investment management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $99.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(16.60%), JNJ(4.46%), and MSFT(3.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were guardian investment management’s top five trades of the quarter.

guardian investment management reduced their investment in NYSE:DE by 8,300 shares. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $342.56.

On 10/12/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $363.88 per share and a market cap of $109.66Bil. The stock has returned 10.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-book ratio of 5.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 27,374-share investment in NYSE:PJT. Previously, the stock had a 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.09 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, PJT Partners Inc traded for a price of $68.81 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned -14.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PJT Partners Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-book ratio of 13.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

guardian investment management reduced their investment in NYSE:NSC by 6,050 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.48.

On 10/12/2022, Norfolk Southern Corp traded for a price of $212.4 per share and a market cap of $49.91Bil. The stock has returned -16.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Norfolk Southern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.91 and a price-sales ratio of 4.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 5,000 shares in NYSE:EL, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $255.3 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $214.89 per share and a market cap of $76.43Bil. The stock has returned -30.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-book ratio of 13.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 21,280-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.57 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $30.41 per share and a market cap of $61.90Bil. The stock has returned -17.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-book ratio of 3.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

