MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1111 CHAPALA STREET SANTA BARBARA, CA 93101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 510 stocks valued at a total of $1.89Bil. The top holdings were VTV(10.01%), VUG(9.16%), and VB(6.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP bought 57,078 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 808,880. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $211.6405 per share and a market cap of $65.52Bil. The stock has returned -27.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a price-book ratio of 7.41.

During the quarter, MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP bought 51,287 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 676,062. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.16.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $174.0588 per share and a market cap of $38.30Bil. The stock has returned -20.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

During the quarter, MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP bought 162,281 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 1,518,045. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $52.47 per share and a market cap of $75.11Bil. The stock has returned -26.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

During the quarter, MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP bought 64,771 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 1,530,569. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $125.43 per share and a market cap of $91.77Bil. The stock has returned -6.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

During the quarter, MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP bought 23,152 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 218,617. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $225.6899 per share and a market cap of $1,676.27Bil. The stock has returned -22.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-book ratio of 10.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.29 and a price-sales ratio of 8.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.