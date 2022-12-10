Strid Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $395.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(26.15%), DALI(24.08%), and VEU(14.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strid Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Strid Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DALI by 245,077 shares. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.05.

On 10/12/2022, First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF traded for a price of $24.9328 per share and a market cap of $149.60Mil. The stock has returned 0.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a price-book ratio of 3.35.

Strid Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 65,907 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.5.

On 10/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $42.17 per share and a market cap of $18.59Bil. The stock has returned -18.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a price-book ratio of 3.12.

Strid Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEU by 43,524 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $44.115 per share and a market cap of $28.00Bil. The stock has returned -25.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

Strid Group, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:QVAL by 66,484 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.98.

On 10/12/2022, Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF traded for a price of $31.04 per share and a market cap of $203.73Mil. The stock has returned -8.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

Strid Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NUE by 10,198 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.47.

On 10/12/2022, Nucor Corp traded for a price of $118.27 per share and a market cap of $31.12Bil. The stock has returned 22.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nucor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

